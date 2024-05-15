Zionsville kicks off 100 Hours Outside

The Zionsville Parks & Recreation department wants residents to tie up their athletic shoes and get out for some fresh air.

Zionsville kicked off its 100 Hours Outside program May 1 at Zionsville Town Hall. The event encourages residents not just to get out and exercise this summer, but to keep track of those hours in an effort to win some prizes.

For each hour outside, fill out a log sheet at the Parks & Rec website. Activities can be anything done outside, including walking, hiking, running, bike riding, swimming, golfing or playing at a park.

The warm weather challenge will include monthly drawings, and a to-be-determined grand prize at the end of summer.

The 100 Hours Outside program runs until Aug. 31. The event is free for residents and $3 for nonresidents.

Register at zionsvillein.myrec.com/info/activities/program_details.aspx?ProgramID=29987.