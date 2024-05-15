Promenade Trails to hold open house

Promenade Trails, a 55-and-better community that recently began accepting applicants, will hold an open house May 22 from 2 to 6 p.m. at 17880 Navigator Trail in Noblesville.

The development, locally owned and operated by The Justus Co., began construction in April 2023. The new community offers several housing types, including apartments and cottages, with monthly rental fees starting at $3,160 for cottage homes and $1,514 for apartments.

According to Sarah Crist, vice president of business development at The Justus Co., the open house will allow applicants to tour model homes.

“We will keep the two-bedroom model open, and people can come and go as they please,” Crist said. “People can get a feel for what it’s like to be a resident at Promenade Trails, and we have two additional floor plans that they can tour as well.

The 59 single-story cottage homes surround a community building of 151 apartments set to open in June 2025. The community building will have several amenities, including a fitness center with personal training available, a swimming pool with a lap lane, a clubroom for events, a pet spa, a community garden and more.

“Applicants can move into the cottages as they become available, and we’re still taking reservations for the apartments that will open in June of 2025,” Crist said. “We anticipate those will go pretty quickly, so we’ve been encouraging people to go ahead and apply. Since we own Promenade Apartments, residents can access all of the apartment’s amenities until the community building opens.”

Promenade Trails residents will also be near several businesses that are set to open soon, including a Meijer store that will open in July.

“The Meijer will be a nice benefit to the residents,” Crist said. “We’re already getting residents asking about grocery and pharmacy delivery, so we’d like to develop a good relationship with Meijer to offer those benefits. It’s a nice added convenience to have it right here on-site. Other businesses are also popping up, and we’re trying to build a community where residents have their basic needs like car repairs, gas, groceries and restaurants around them.”

Angela Miller, executive vice president and COO of The Justus Co., said the area is perfect for a 55-and-older community.

“We already owned the land, and the demographic is strong here for a 55-and-better community,” Miller said. We always do an internal market study and an external market study. Both of those showed this is a good area.

For more, visit promenade-trails.com.

