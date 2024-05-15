Lawrence Board of Works OKs matching grant agreement

The City of Lawrence Board of Public Works reviewed and approved a matching grants agreement for improvements to local roads and bridges during the board’s May 9 meeting.

Board Member Zach Brown, who also is the city’s chief of staff, gave some background information about the agreement. He said it bundles a handful of awards that came through the state’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program.

“These funds are to be used for road paving projects around the city,” he said. “I actually have a list of the projects that it will affect this year — roads within the Geist Valley Estates subdivision are included; 52nd Street from North German Church to Sandwood Drive inside of the Winding Ridge subdivision is included; Birmingham Drive and Short Iron Lane, also in Winding Ridge and the Fairways East subdivision of Winding Ridge, are included; and, finally, County Line Road from Pendleton Pike to 79th Street — so Carroll Road from the Pike up to 79th.”

Brown said the city has obligated the required matching funds for the grants, which total about $1 million.

Also May 9, the board approved a motion declaring a city police vehicle as surplus equipment. The 1985 Chevy Blazer will be donated.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, Daniel Rapp asked for information about recycling in Lawrence.

“I would like to know what is the percentage of recyclables that go to recycling versus the landfill?” he said. “And the recyclables — where does the revenue go that is generated from them?”

The city gets annual reports from its solid waste contractor and the board secretary said the information can be included for the next Board of Public Works meeting. Any revenue generated from recycling goes to the contractor, not the city.

The next Board of Public Works meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. May 23 at Lawrence Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St. Meetings also are streamed on the city’s Facebook page, facebook.com/cityoflawrencein.