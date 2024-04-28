Valet parking added to Park Street

As the days warm up, city officials in Westfield hope residents will be enticed to spend more time at popular downtown destinations like Grand Junction Plaza and the restaurants and businesses on Park and Jersey streets.

To add a layer of convenience to the trip, the city is now offering valet parking six nights a week on Park Street.

The city has teamed up with Tier 1 Valet to provide the service, available from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday throughThursday, 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. on Friday and 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Valet parking is $10 per vehicle, and cars will be parked across from the new library location at Park and Maple Streets. The service is for people visiting any business in the area during those hours, not specific establishments.

“We spoke with a number of valet companies and given Tier 1’s reputation and referrals from other businesses and restaurants, they were the ones best suited for our needs,” Deputy Mayor Danielle Carey Tolan stated, regarding how the city chose a company to provide the service.

The service is anticipated to alleviate parking concerns during peak hours, particularly on weekends when the downtown and Park Street areas experience increased traffic.

“We are thrilled to introduce the option of valet parking services on Park Street.” Mayor Scott Willis said. “This initiative aligns with our commitment to enhancing the overall experience for residents and visitors to our downtown area. We know parking has always been a challenge, and this is a great alternative as we work to bring more parking online downtown.”

Free parking is also available in the lot at the southwest corner of Poplar Street and Park Street and in designated on-street spots along Jersey, Mill, and Union Streets.

Signs have been installed to designate the valet parking areas and times, as well as for six designated 20-minute parking spots on Park Street.