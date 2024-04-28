City of Noblesville beckons Fever Star

Caitlyn Clark, the all-time leading scorer for NCAA Division I women’s basketball and a two-time National Player of the Year by the Iowa Hawkeyes, was recently picked first overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2024 WNBA draft.

Noblesville residents, businesses and officials want her to call Noblesville home.

Jayson Manship, owner of Moonshot Games in downtown Noblesville, recently created a campaign on X, formerly Twitter, to convince Clark to move to Noblesville.

With his friends’ help, Manship has started posting stories about the town and what makes it unique to an X account called WelcomeHome22.

“I was sitting there thinking about how we live in the best town, and if she is moving to Indiana, this is the best place to live,” Manship said. “The idea was just to have fun with it, and it has been a blast. I have had some pretty important folks reach out saying they support the effort and are grateful for us pushing the buttons to see if we can make it happen.

Several local businesses, as well as Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen, have joined the campaign.

“Noblesville is everyone’s hometown, and we want Caitlyn Clark to experience that hometown feel. I am ready to show her around Indiana’s ninth largest city and everything it has to offer,” Jensen said. “It’s excellent for the Hoosier state to have a player of her caliber, and we believe she would be a great asset to our city. Our community would love to welcome her to Noblesville.”

Manship said he has not heard from Clark yet about where she is choosing to live, but he hopes the best-case scenario is she moves to Noblesville and becomes a “townie.”

“Many of the Fever teammates live in the CityWay apartments in Indianapolis, so my guess is if I were her, I would stay with my teammates for the first year,” Manship said. “My hope is that we can show her that Noblesville is eventually the place for her to live, and I love that other people are getting to see the positives of Noblesville. I don’t think we will stop until she moves here.”

To keep up with the campaign, visit twitter.com/welcomehome22.