Fishers Arts Council Senior Showcase exhibit winners picked

More than 20 seniors from Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers high schools received scholarships totaling $4,000 during an awards ceremony for the annual Fishers Arts Council’s STAR Senior Showcase exhibit, featuring visual art and poetry.

“The 15th Annual Senior Showcase once again highlighted the impressive artistic talents coming out of the Fishers and HSE school programs,” stated Ross Hilleary, president of Fishers Arts Council. “This year $4,000 in scholarships were given to 23 seniors, ranging from $50-$600 per award, thanks to the generosity of local businesses and art patrons across the city.”

The awards were presented April 12 at the Hub Gallery at the Hamilton County Community Foundation, according to a FAC news release. Hilleary, Fishers City Council president Cecilia Coble and STAR Bank Senior Retail Sales Officer Amanda Rubeck presented the awards. Catherine Snider also presented a special award — “Best Representation of the Written Word” — in memory of her daughter, Jordan D. Snider.

Best in Show went to HSE senior Hannah Gao for her painting, “Oasis.” The evening’s other big winner was FHS senior Judian Hunsader for his collection of song lyrics entitled, “Jude’s Lyrics.” He won the Jordan D. Snider award. More than 80 students participated in the exhibit offering 173 pieces of art along with nine poetry-based submissions.

The exhibit winners are: