Zionsville Lions Club to develop new master plan for park

The Zionsville Lions Club is developing a comprehensive master plan for its park at Elm and Sycamore streets to help shape the future of the facility.

Lions Park was established in 1940, providing a community gathering place in the heart of Zionsville and connecting residents to the Lions and the community at large.

The master plan will articulate a bold, long-range vision for Lions Park that will help ensure that the park continues to strengthen our community, according to Lions representatives.

Part of the process to create that plan includes gathering input from the community, park neighbors, Zionsville Lions partners and donors and club members.

In addition to a community survey, an open house will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. April 30 at the Zionsville Lions Clubhouse, 115 S. Elm St. in Zionsville. The event is open to the public.

The park is a partnership of private ownership and operation under the stewardship of the Zionsville Lions Club, a nonprofit community organization. Unlike most parks, the Lions Park operates without public tax funding, relying solely on the dedication and effort of volunteers for its programming, maintenance and activities.

The master plan will serve as a comprehensive blueprint to guide the park’s long-term development. Its purpose is to align the park’s evolution with the Zionsville Lions Club’s goals and objectives while also addressing high-priority community needs.

The plan is being developed by Zionsville-based FRMWRK Planning + Design, Inc. Implementation will take place incrementally in the coming years as funding allows.

The community survey can be accessed at LionsParkMP.org or surveymonkey.com/r/LionsParkMP.