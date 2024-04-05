Current Publishing
'Total Eclipse of the Heart' pet adoption event set

The Humane Society for Hamilton County is hosting a special adoption event in celebration of the total solar eclipse.

The “Total Eclipse of the Heart” event — named for the classic 1980s Bonnie Tyler song — is set for noon to 5 p.m. April 6 at the HSHC’s shelter in Fishers, 10501 Hague Rd. Adopters can donate any amount in place of the regular adoption fee, according to an announcement from HSHC.

“Adopters will also receive a one-month supply of flea, tick, and heartworm preventatives courtesy of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc.; a $100 gift certificate from Barkefellers; a 50 percent-off certificate to PetSuites Fishers; a complimentary wellness exam with a participating veterinarian; and two pairs of eclipse glasses,” the announcement stated.

Lily Darling, community engagement manager, stated that with more than 400 pets housed at the shelter, they don’t have room to take in daily surrenders.

“We are asking the public to ‘turn around,’ come to the shelter and open their heart to an animal in need,” she stated. “The upcoming solar eclipse reminds us that miraculous events can happen in plain sight and what could be more miraculous than saving the life of a shelter pet?”

All eligible pets will be spayed/neutered, microchipped and be up to date on age-appropriate vaccinations. Those who are interested in adopting can complete an application online at hamiltonhumane.com/adopt to speed up the process.

On the day of the event, adopters should bring:

  • All family members in the home
  • Dogs (with vaccine records) for dog meet and greets
  • Pet policy (if you rent)
  • Government-issued ID

