Annual breakfast event aims to raise $20K for Indiana Center for the Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide 

The Indiana Center for Prevention of Youth Abuse and Suicide will host its 13th annual “Rise up for Kids” breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m April 25 at Ritz Charles, 12156 N. Meridian St. in Carmel. The event is free to attend, and anyone interested in supporting the cause is welcome.

The mission of Carmel-based ICPYAS is to end child sexual abuse and youth suicide through prevention education programs.

“We provide child sexual abuse prevention education to more children in the state of Indiana than any other organization,” said Melissa Peregrin, ICPYAS executive director.

Each year the organization teaches body and internet safety to hundreds of schools and organizations. Between August 2023 and the end of February, its programs have educated nearly 70,000 students.

Held each April to coincide with National Child Abuse Prevention Month, “Rise Up for Kids” will include a seated plated breakfast and an opportunity to learn about the impact of ICPYAS programs. A video presentation featuring the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force will provide awareness on the types of crimes it is seeing in the community. In addition, representatives from partner schools will speak about the value of the ICPYAS programs.

ICPYAS will present its annual Chaucie’s Champion Award to Maggie Ioannacci, director of student services for Zionsville Community Schools.

“She just is a phenomenal advocate for the work that we do,” Peregrin said.

The goal of the breakfast is to raise $20,000 to support the six adult and youth training programs run by ICPYAS.

To reserve a seat at the breakfast, visit indianaprevention.org/events/2023-04-27/rise-up-for-kids-breakfast-h6frl.