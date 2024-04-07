Obituary: Timothy A. Paramore

Timothy A. Paramore, 62 of Carmel, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2024. Tim was born to Dr. Willaim D. “Bill” Paramore (deceased) and Gail A. Paramore.

He was a graduate of Carmel High School as well as an Eagle Scout. Tim graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University, where his involvement with sports statistics began, leading to a 40-year relationship with the Indianapolis Colts. As a pillar of the community, Tim was a Trustee of Carmel United Methodist Church, a leader in his small group, and Secretary of the Rotary Club of Carmel.

A memorial service was held on Friday, April 12, at 2:00 pm at Carmel United Methodist Church for Timothy.

Tim is survived by his sons, Alan M. Paramore and Drew P. (Ariel) Paramore; mother, Gail A. Paramore; brother, Dennis S. (Denise) Paramore; nephew and niece, Nick and Julia Paramore; sister-in-law, Brinda Paramore. He was preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Paramore and daughter-in-law, Mary Salem Paramore.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carmel United Methodist Church.