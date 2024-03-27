Zionsville plans for $250 million South Village development

Zionsville Mayor John Stehr has unveiled an effort to create a master plan for the town’s South Village, in an effort to revitalize the underdeveloped area between the town’s historic downtown and Old 106th Street.

Stehr announced plans for a $250 million mixed-use masterplan during his March 27 State of the Town address at Town Hall.

Plans include development of the 160-acre South Village centered along Zionsville Road, designed to seamlessly merge residential neighborhoods, commercial hubs, greenspaces and public amenities in one cohesive community.

“The South Village will reinforce everything we cherish about Zionsville’s past while forging an unmatched future for all generations to live, work, play and thrive together,” Stehr told the audience of nearly 200 people. “Our storied history has gotten us here, but it will take bold steps to propel Zionsville confidently into its next 172 years as an exemplary town.”

Stehr said the development will be a town-led planned unit development that will include 500,000 square feet of commercial space, residential options including single family homes, townhomes, and senior living, road realignment to improve traffic flow while protecting the historic brick Main Street, and 40 percent protected greenspace.

The road realignment plan is set to allow free-flowing traffic and pedestrian access on Main Street.

“Our vision is not to create ‘Zionsville 2.0’, but we need to evolve as a community,” stated Stehr. “The South Village represents our path toward ensuring Zionsville’s authentic identity remains the heartbeat of an extraordinary place that our children’s children will be proud to call home.”

Stehr said the South Village PUD is the result of two decades of studies examining ways to foster responsible growth that complements Zionsville’s architectural tradition and village charm.

The PUD will be presented at the April 15 Plan Commission Meeting, which will review the plans and make a recommendation to the Town Council.

For full details on the South Village, visit www.zionsville-in.gov/southvillage.

This story will be updated.