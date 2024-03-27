Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Weeklong fall break here to stay for next few years in Carmel Clay Schools

Weeklong fall break here to stay for next few years in Carmel Clay Schools

0
By on Carmel Community

A weeklong fall break for Carmel Clay Schools students is here to stay, at least for the next few years.

The CCS board of trustees unanimously approved school calendars for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 school years during its March 26 meeting. The calendars have many similarities to the current school year, which extended fall break to a full week for the first time in 2023.

A survey of more than 3,200 parents and nearly 900 CCS staff members showed that both groups favored the longer fall break, with 73 percent of parents and 82 percent of teachers in support.

One change to the newly approved calendars is holding the first day of school on a Wednesday, with teachers returning to campus two days earlier. This school year and next, the first day of school was and will be on a Monday. The first day of school in 2025 and 2026 will be Aug. 5 and Aug. 6, respectively. The final day of school will be May 22 in 2026 and May 21 in 2027.

The first semester will continue to end at winter break. Spring break will be shortened by one day, with the typical Friday before the weeklong break becoming a school day so that the last day of classes can be held before Memorial Day.

School board member Jennifer Nelson-Williams thanked administrators for their efforts to gather community input in building the calendars.

“I heard a lot of positive feedback in the community about the May end (dates),” she said. “I’m sure it’s a huge feat to do such a large sampling study, but I think it’s really good for people and it lets them feel more invested in the process.”

View the calendars at ccs.k12.in.us/about/district-calendar.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

muth holiday directorOn the march: Westfield High School music and performing arts director expands programs CIC COM 0402 HTF2Planning expert: Many college grads can’t afford to return home to Hamilton County IMG 5179On the money: Noblesville Schools Education Foundation raises $130,000 at annual fundraiser CIF COM NewSuperintendent 032624 3Kid-focused: New Hamilton Southeastern superintendent takes a personal approach to leadership CIC COVER 0326 Eclipse Events 1‘Just look at the sky’: Viewing events planned throughout Carmel for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse cityhallCarmel in brief — March 26, 2024
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact