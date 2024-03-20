Current Publishing
State Sen. Breaux dies soon after stepping back from duties

Indiana State Sen. Jean Breaux (D-District 34) died March 20, two days after announcing that she was stepping back from her elected position, citing health concerns.

Senator Breaux
Breaux

Breaux served Indianapolis’ east side and portions of Lawrence. She was first elected to her seat in 2006.

In a news release from the Indiana Democratic Party, IDP Chair Mike Schmuhl sent condolences to Breaux’s family.

“Sen. Breaux was a force for good in the Statehouse, advancing health and educational equity, and fighting for the people of Indianapolis,” he stated. “She will be deeply missed and we are eternally grateful for the impact she left on our state and party.”

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor stated that it was a sad day.

“The loss of State Sen. Jean Breaux will be profoundly felt by the countless lives she touched and we join so many in mourning the loss of her incredible life,” he stated. “We send our sincerest condolences to her mother, former State Sen. Billie Breaux, and her family during this time.”

Breaux’s announcement March 18 indicated that she had been having health concerns for a while, and she wanted to “focus on enjoying the time I have left surrounded by my loved ones.”

“I will always be grateful for the trust placed in me by our community, the unfailing support of my colleagues and the amazing family, friends and allies I have acquired during my time in the Senate,” she stated March 18. “Representing our community has been a highlight of my life and career, and it has filled me with so much joy and purpose. I send my eternal love and best wishes to you all.”

Taylor asked that people respect the family’s privacy, noting that information about a memorial service will be released at a later time.

Breaux had been running unopposed for reelection on the May 7 primary ballot.

