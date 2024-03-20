Carmel council approves Andrews PUD, short-term rental suspension dates

The Carmel City Council met March 18 to vote on a rezone for a neighborhood proposed near 146th Street and Gray Road, introduce the revised Gramercy and Marketplace redevelopment project and approve 2024 dates for suspension of the short-term rental ordinance, which this year includes the solar eclipse and Taylor Swift’s performances in Indianapolis.

What happened: The council approved the Andrews Planned Unit Development District Ordinance.

What it means: The ordinance rezones 14 acres south of 146th Street west of Gray Road for a new neighborhood with 30 single-family homes built by Pulte expected to cost between $700,000 and $750,000. The neighborhood would also include a dog park and community garden on the north end of the site.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance authorizing issuance of $53 million in developer-backed bonds for the Gramercy and Marketplace redevelopment project.

What it means: The project by developer Buckingham Properties is planned between Carmel Drive and 126th Street primarily west of the existing Gramercy Apartments. The Marketplace area at the south end of the project is proposed at the home of the 502 East Event Centre and adjacent businesses. The project includes approximately 1,000 new dwellings that include townhomes, apartments and condos.

What’s next: The council’s land use committee is set to discuss the project at its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. March 20 in the second-floor board room at the Carmel Clay Public Library.

What happened: The council introduced an ordinance that restructures waterworks bonds.

What it means: The proposal spreads out remaining debt acquired in 2008 for 20 to 30 years to better match revenue from the waterworks customer base as it grows, according to Scott Miller, a consultant with advisory firm Baker Tilly. It would also add $10 million to $20 million in new financing to fund improvements to the system.

What’s next: The council’s finance committee is set to review the ordinance at its April 9 meeting.

What happened: The council approved 2024 dates for suspension of the ordinance regulating short-term residential rentals.

What it means: The city may choose not to enforce its ordinance requiring permits for short-term rentals, such as Airbnb listings, for up to 30 days per year. The 2024 dates are March 22 to 24 (NCAA tournament), April 5 to 8 (solar eclipse), May 24 to 26 (Indianapolis 500), June 14 to 23 (U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials), July 17 to 21 (Songbook Academy and Brickyard 400), November 1 to 3 (Taylor Swift performing in Indianapolis) and Dec. 6 to 7 (Big Ten football championship).

What happened: The council approved a resolution that allows the city to rent a home it owns.

What it means: The city purchased the home on the southeast corner of 106th Street and Lakeshore Drive East in 2022, as a portion of the yard will be needed for construction of a roundabout. The city intends to lease the home until the roundabout is constructed, at which point it plans to sell the property. The resolution sets the monthly rent payment at a minimum of $2,550.

What’s next: It is unknown when the city will build the roundabout, but the resolution approves the property to be leased for up to a three-year term or until the property is needed for construction of the roundabout, whichever is earlier.

What happened: Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam presented State Reps. Jerry Torr and Donna Schaibley with the Range Line Pioneer Award.

What it means: Torr and Schaibley, whose districts include parts of Carmel, decided not to run for reelection and will retire from office at the end of their terms. Torr has been in office since 1996, and Schaibley has served since 2014. The Range Line Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have been friends to the City of Carmel.

What’s next: Torr and Schaibley’s terms in office run through the end of the year.