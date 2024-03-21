Live at Center features Bullet Points

By Ken Severson

Local talent will be on display at 7:30 p.m. March 27 when alternative rock band Bullet Points plays its original music as part of the Live at the Center Series at the Palladium at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

The Indianapolis band, fronted by co-founder and lead singer David Hazel and featuring bass player and co-founder David Barajas and guitarist T.J. Briggs and drummer Matt Beaumont, has been together since 2016. All veterans of the Indy music scene.

“I have about 24 years of history with at least one of the other guys,” Hazel said. “We have played with different bands during that time.”

Hazel played for the seminal alternative band The Lemonheads for a brief period in Europe.

All four still call the Indianapolis metro area home.

After releasing their first EP, “Business Card,” the band went to work on their first full-length album, “Paso Doble,” released in October of 2020, along with two self-made music videos. They also toured the Midwest and have performed live on WTTS-FM and on the show “All Indiana” on WISH-TV.

Bullet Points original songs include “Blood Dreams,” “Erase Me” and “Just Like You.”

Hazel said anything can influence a song, but he is influenced by relationships.

“’Erase me’ is relationship inspired,” Hazel said. “When I’m having heart troubles, I need to write. It’s not the only thing that inspires me.”

And there could be a new album, possibly in 2025. Hazel has written several songs, and the band plans to showcase them along with its older tunes at the Palladium.

Hazel said playing at the Palladium is unique in that Bullet Points will be the only band playing, meaning a much longer setlist.

“We’re used to playing original music venues around town,” Hazel said. “That means three or four bands crammed in the evening and you get 30 to 45 minutes to play. We’re not a cover band. We’re not set up to do that. We write and perform our own songs. We can relax and slow it down and play more for people.”

Tickets are $10 or register for the free livestream at thecenterpresents.org/BulletPoints.