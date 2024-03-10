Events set for total solar eclipse in Noblesville

On April 8, the City of Noblesville will be in the narrow path of totality for a total solar eclipse. It has been 819 years since Hamilton County was last on the path of a total solar eclipse, and Noblesville has several events scheduled for the occasion.

A total solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth and completely blocks the face of the Sun, causing the sky to darken. The sky will begin to change at approximately 1:50 p.m., with totality at 3:06 p.m. In Noblesville, the eclipse will last for 3 minutes and 27 seconds.

Upcoming eclipse-inspired events include:

Noblesville Main Street Total Eclipse Kickoff: April 5

Noblesville Main Street will hold a kickoff for the total solar eclipse from 4 to 8 p.m. April 5 in historic downtown Noblesville.

Preclipse Party at Federal Hill Commons: April 6

The City of Noblesville and the Noblesville Parks & Recreation Department will host a Pre-Total Solar Eclipse Party at Federal Hill Commons from 1 to 5 p.m. April 6. Admission is free.

The event includes live music; eclipse expert and Noblesville resident Keith Turner; free eclipse glasses while supplies last; a DJ; airbrush, balloon and caricature artists; food and beverage trucks; photo opportunities; and moon bounces. Parking is at the Federal Hill Parking Garage at 196 Westfield Rd.

Noblesville Creates ‘Art-Clipse’ Festival: April 7

Noblesville Creates is coordinating a festival at Noblesville’s courthouse square to celebrate the eclipse, share artwork by local artists and create art with community members. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 7 and will include interactive art projects, artist booths, live music and more.

Eclipse Spirits Express: April 7

Nickel Plate Express will host Eclipse Spirits Express: Whiskey, Wine, and Rails at 2 and 4:30 p.m. April 7 for attendees ages 21 and over. Attendees get either three whiskey tastings or three wine tastings, a charcuterie cup and a 90-minute train ride. Cocktails and other beverages will be for sale on the train.

A Diamond Class ticket is $67 and a private table for four is $245.

Moon Market at Strawtown Koteewi Park: April 8

The Taylor Center of Natural History will be holding a Moon Market from noon to 5 p.m. at Strawtown Koteewi Park, 12308 Strawtown Ave.

Vendors will sell celestial-themed items, the Taylor Center will provide eclipse-themed crafts and there will be a total solar eclipse educational display. All registered attendees will receive approved eclipse-viewing safety glasses and a reserved spot in the lawn east of the Taylor Center. Registered attendees will also have the option to tailgate.

The event is not recommended for young children or people unable to follow eclipse-viewing safety guidelines. Admission is $10.

Total Eclipse Tailgate at Ruoff Music Center: April 8

Ruoff Music Center will be hosting an eclipse tailgating event at 12880 E. 146th St from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 8. General admission for one vehicle is $99. There will be an on-site beer garden, food trucks, tailgate activities and more. No charcoal grills or pets.

Black Out: April 8

Mercantile 37 + Wheelers Cafe will host a total solar eclipse event from noon to 4 p.m. April 8 at 25625 Ind. 37 in Noblesville. There will be free parking and eclipse glasses and event cocktails.

For more, visit mercantile37.com/events/2024/4/8/black-out.