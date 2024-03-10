Zionsville Hockey Club wins state title

The Zionsville Hockey Club team won the Class 4A state championship in the Indiana State High School Hockey Association title game March 2 in South Bend.

Zionsville defeated Evansville 1-0 with a late goal in the championship final. The team finished the season with 36-10 record.

The Zionsville Hockey Club is a varsity hockey team that competes in the Hoosier League of the Indiana State High School Hockey Association. Players are from Zionsville Community High School, North Central High School, Ben Davis High School, Herron High School, Cardinal Ritter High School, Lebanon High School, Pike High School and Western Boone High School.

The team is led by head coach Ben Highsmith. Alek Shahbaz, Chris Clyne, Greg Baranowski and J.T. Turner are assistant coaches.

Players interested in trying out for next season can come to the Carmel Ice Skadium at 1040 3rd Ave. S.W. from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 26. Official tryouts will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 7, 8 and 10.

For more about the Zionsville Hockey Club, visit zionsvillehockeyclub.teampages.com.