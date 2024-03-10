Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Zionsville Hockey Club wins state title
Zionsville Hockey Club wins state title
The Zionsville Hockey Club, a team of central Indiana high school students, won the Indiana State High School Hockey Association Class 4A state championship March 2 in South Bend. (Photo courtesy of Jenn Kline)

Zionsville Hockey Club wins state title

0
By on Zionsville Community

The Zionsville Hockey Club team won the Class 4A state championship in the Indiana State High School Hockey Association title game March 2 in South Bend.

Zionsville defeated Evansville 1-0 with a late goal in the championship final. The team finished the season with 36-10 record.

The Zionsville Hockey Club is a varsity hockey team that competes in the Hoosier League of the Indiana State High School Hockey Association. Players are from Zionsville Community High School, North Central High School, Ben Davis High School, Herron High School, Cardinal Ritter High School, Lebanon High School, Pike High School and Western Boone High School.

The team is led by head coach Ben Highsmith. Alek Shahbaz, Chris Clyne, Greg Baranowski and J.T. Turner are assistant coaches.

Players interested in trying out for next season can come to the Carmel Ice Skadium at 1040 3rd Ave. S.W. from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 26. Official tryouts will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 7, 8 and 10.

For more about the Zionsville Hockey Club, visit zionsvillehockeyclub.teampages.com.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact


More Headlines

001STAR Club teaches leadership skills at Westfield High School CIG COM SnapshotLCBasketballSnapshot: State champs visit Statehouse CIZ 0312 COM PublicHouseNew gastropub opens in Zionsville COVERMayor gives updates at Zionsville Town Council meeting
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact