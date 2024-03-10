Hamilton East Public Library opens annual seed library

As spring planting season approaches, Hamilton East Public Library’s annual seed library is open at the library’s Fishers and Noblesville branches.

“We love hearing about our community’s gardens every year, and we know the seed library is very important to library users,” stated Julia Welzen, HEPL community engagement coordinator. “Our hope is that with the HEPL seed library, our community will explore how wonderful gardening can be, no matter where they are in their gardening journey.”

There are 145 seed varieties in HEPL’s collection this year, including vegetables, fruits, herbs, flowers and even a native grass. According to the announcement, the seeds are non-GMO and open-pollinated. Hybrid plants are not included in the collection.

“You’ll find old favorites as well as fresh varieties each year,” the announcement stated. “Plants are labeled by difficulty level, so patrons can choose plants that they’ll find the most success with.”

New varieties available this year include Homemade Pickles cucumbers, Red Malabar spinach, Anaheim peppers, Greek oregano, summer savory, Long Island Cheese pumpkins, salsify, Amana Orange tomatoes, ageratum (floss flower), annual candytuft, Ohio spiderwort and common ironweed, among others.

Returning favorites include zinnias, Suyo Long cucumbers, Moon & Stars watermelons, shishito peppers, Munstead lavender, Genovese basil, Pacific Beauty calendula, Nigella and Blue False indigo.

The seed library is open to all Hamilton County residents. They can choose up to 20 seed packets per library cardholder for the 2024 growing season, according to the announcement.

HEPL accepts donated seeds for distribution through the library, with some restrictions. For more information, including a complete list of seeds and growing guides, visit hamiltoneastpl.org/seed-library.