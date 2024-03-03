Carmel runner seeks record in Sam Costa Quarter Marathon

Brady Hall had immediate success in his first appearance in the Sam Costa Half Marathon, winning the race in 2023.

“The race has a long history, great community turnout and it is unique to see the names of past winners on the shirts every year — very cool,” said Hall, who wants to break the course record in the quarter marathon this year.

The 53rd Sam Costa Half and Quarter Marathon starts at 9 a.m. March 23 at Northview Church in Carmel.

Steve Williams of Carmel finished second in the half marathon last year.

Westfield resident Lucie Sulewski, 53, placed second in the women’s division last year.

“Indy Runners and (race director) Terry Townsend continue on with a fun race that has been around many years,” Sulewski said. “Each year, I am thankful to be a part of it.”

Sulewski, a seven-time Sam Costa winner, does not have specific goals for this year’s race.

“At this point in my running career, I am just thankful to run. I enjoy every minute and opportunity to toe a starting line,” she said. “I do not race many races.”

Sarah Higgins, Greenwood, was the 2023 women’s winner in the half marathon.

Jeff Zeha, Fishers, Chris Galloway, McCordsville, and Mike Cole, Zionsville finished first, second and third, respectively, in the quarter marathon. Cole is a six-time winner.

Krista Hlava, Indianapolis, won the quarter marathon, followed by Megan Kaul, Carmel, in second and Sarah Saft, Indianapolis, third.

Townsend said there is a woman from Austria entered in this year’s race. In addition, he said there are the usual 10 to 12 states represented in the event.

Sam Costa was named in honor of a late Chicago police detective, who used to run races with a group of Carmel runners before he died unexpectedly in 1972.

For more, visit samcosta.com.