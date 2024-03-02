Current Publishing
Carmel Symphony Orchestra,  CCPLF to present evets for Women’s HIstory Month

As part of Women’s History Month, the Carmel Symphony Orchestra and the Carmel Clay Public Library Foundation are teaming up to present two events designed to explore how to improve the quality of life in the arts and corporate world for women.

On March 3, the discussion will focus on “Navigating Mental Health and Valuing Self-care in the Arts and Corporate World.” On March 17, the topic is “Preparing for Competition and Handling Pressure and Passion in our work: Perspectives from Female Musicians and Community Leaders.”

Both events will take place in the library’s Community Room from 2 to 3:30 p.m. They are free and open to the public, but registration is required. Register online at carmelclaylibrary.org.

Each event will include brief opening remarks, a 30-minute performance and talk by Carmel Symphony Orchestra musicians featuring works by female classical composers, and a 45-minute panel discussion moderated by CSO Executive Director Anne Marie Chastain.

The March 3 event will feature opening remarks by Jamia Jacobsen, owner of American Behavioral Counseling, LLC followed by the CSO string quartet playing selections by Gabriela Lena Frank, Fanny Mendelssohn and Florence Price. The panel discussion will include Dr. Jacobsen, new Carmel City Council member Anita Joshi; Wendy Horn, Vice President Business Development for Community Health Network; writer Sandra Hurt; and CSO concertmaster violinist Manami White.

The March 17 event will begin with opening remarks by Carmel Mayor Sue Finkam, followed by the CSO woodwind quintet performing the music of Valerie Coleman, Amy Beach and Florence Price. Panelists for this event will be Mayor Finkam; Rachel Cohen, Director Peter Rabbit Nursery; attorney Suzette Bewley; conductor Rebecca Tong; and CSO bassoonist Kara Stolle.

“Some of the questions we’re going to tackle include how we handle the struggles and obstacles we face as artists and leaders in our work, and how we can better thrive in our workplaces with confidence, especially if we find ourselves feeling unsupported,” Chastain stated “Audience members can also expect candid conversations regarding depression, our need for finding support, and addressing power dynamics in the arts and the workforce. I expect a wide-ranging and fascinating conversation.”

For more, visit carmelsymphony.org.

