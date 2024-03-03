Current Publishing
Crosstown Ventures buys Fishers-based Top Talent
Top Talent founder and Chief Revenue Officer Michael Monson. (Photo courtesy of Top Talent)

Crosstown Ventures, a Columbus-based investment firm, has bought Fishers-based Top Talent, LLC, which recruits professionals for various industries.

A news release from Crosstown states that the company “specializes in partnering with companies that provide top service to their clients, value operational efficiency and want to expand their reach.” Acquiring Top Talent allows the company to enter the recruiting field and helps Top Talent with financing a planned expansion.

“In line with the acquisition, Top Talent is excited to announce strategic changes to its executive team,” the news release stated. “Michael Monson, the founder of Top Talent, will move into the role of chief revenue officer. In his new capacity, Mike will spearhead business development efforts and drive the company’s growth initiatives.”

Top Talent’s vice president, Brent Burleson, will be promoted to president, according to the news release, and will oversee the day-to-day operations of Top Talent.

“We’re thrilled to be joining the Crosstown family,” Burleson stated. “The knowledge and resources they bring will play a pivotal role in helping us execute our growth initiatives.”

Nick Likens, CEO of Crosstown Ventures, expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition.

“Acquiring Top Talent aligns with Crosstown’s strategy to invest in growth-focused companies, promising dozens of new job opportunities for the City of Fishers,” he stated. “We’re excited to drive Top Talent’s expansion, enhancing our services and exploring new avenues to better serve our clients.”

For more about the companies, visit toptalentllc.net and crosstownventures.com.

