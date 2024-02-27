Noblesville Schools ranks 18 on Forbes’ America’s Best Midsize Employers list

Noblesville Schools ranked 18 on the America’s Best Midsize Employers list by Forbes magazine, the district announced Feb. 21. The school corporation was the highest-ranked Indiana employer on the list.

Forbes’ rankings recognized 400 employers across the United States. Noblesville Schools has approximately 1,800 employees in various roles, according to the school district.

“Our staff is exceptional and we’re proud to be recognized for our unique culture of caring, innovation and excellence,” stated Daniel Hile, superintendent of Noblesville Schools. “We place a high value on employee recognitions, professional development, community service, staff celebrations, competitive compensation and benefits, mentor networks, and safety and mental well-being. Noblesville Schools is a great place to be, and we appreciate this prestigious honor.”

According to Forbes, the annual ranking is in partnership with the market research firm Statista. The list is based on a survey of more than 170,000 workers based in the United States at American companies. Respondents were asked to rate their employer and if they would recommend their employer to others, according to Forbes.

Organizations were considered midsize if they had 1,000 to 5,000 employees.

Other Indiana employers on the list include:

Hendricks Regional Health in Danville (ranked 22)

Barnes & Thornburg in Indianapolis (ranked 77)

KAR Global in Carmel (ranked 118)

BMWC Constructors in Indianapolis (ranked 145)

Old National Bank in Evansville (ranked 275)

Executive Management Services in Greenfield (ranked 325)

Allied Solutions in Carmel (ranked 351)

For the full list, visit forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/?sh=66a198de210f.