Lawrence/Geist community events – March 2024

Disability Resource Fair at Fort Ben Branch — The Indianapolis Public Library’s Fort Ben Branch will host a Disability Resource Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 2 at the library branch, 9330 E 56th St., kicking off Disability Awareness Month in March. The fair will feature local resources for individuals with cognitive disabilities and their caretakers, including local services, therapy options, resource awareness and advice from parents who have experience navigating the system. The event is free and open to the public and is co-hosted by the Lawrence Advisory Council on Disabilities. For more, visit indypl.org/calendar.

Lawrence government meetings — March meetings for the Lawrence area include:

Lawrence Common Council, 6:30 p.m. March 4 and 20, Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Police Merit Commission, 6 p.m. March 11, Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Utility Service Board, 5:30 p.m. March 12 and 26, Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Parks Board, 5:30 p.m. March 13, Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Board of Public Works, 5 p.m. March 14 and 28, Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township board meeting and work session, 5:30 p.m. March 18, Lawrence Education and Community Center, 6501 Sunnyside Rd.

Board of Zoning Appeals, 6 p.m. March 19, Government Center, 9001 E. 59th St.

‘Chew on This’ lunch speaker – The Greater Lawrence Chamber of Commerce’s monthly Chew on This lunch at the Garrison will feature Vincennes University President Dr. Chuck Johnson. The luncheon starts at 11:30 a.m. March 19. For more and to register, visit greaterlawrencechamber.org.

Northside college fair announced — The Greater Indianapolis Northside College Fair is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. March 12 at the Grand Park Events Center, 1900 Grand Park Blvd., Westfield. The event is sponsored by a consortium of high schools on Indy’s north side, in partnership with the Indiana Association for College Admission Counseling, to provide access to college information for area students. More than 100 colleges and universities will be represented at the fair, which is free to students in all grade levels. Students are encouraged to register in advance at StriveFair.com to receive a barcode that will help them share information with admission reps electronically.

Arts for Lawrence Summer Art Camp — Registration is open for the annual Arts for Lawrence Summer Art Camp. Campers will have four weeks of visual arts, performing arts and fun. The cost is $175/week and includes a full day, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and lunch. Need-based scholarships and before/aftercare are available. For more, visit artsforlawrence.org/summercamp.