Night & Day diversions – February 27, 2024

Beautiful

Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre presents “Beautiful — The Carole King Musical” through March 30 at the Indianapolis venue. For more, visit beefandboards.com.

Live at the Center

Peyton Womack Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Studio Theater as part of the Live at the Center series at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. Tickets are $10 or register for the free livestream. For more, visit thecenterpresents.org.

‘The Cat in the Hat’

Civic Theatre’s annual production of “The Cat in the Hat” is set for performances at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 2 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel.

Mixed Rep

Central Indiana Dance Ensemble will present “Mixed Rep” at 4 p.m. March 3 at The Tarkington at the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel. For more, visit cidedance.org.

‘Violet’

Carmel Community Players’ production of “Violet,” a musical, is set for March 1-10 at the Switch Theatre, 10029 E. 126th St., Suite D, Fishers. For more, visit carmelplayers.org.

