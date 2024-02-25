Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Column: Survey says: ‘Yes’ on need for civility

Column: Survey says: ‘Yes’ on need for civility

0
By on Carmel Community

Commentary by Jeff Worrell

Is civility relevant in our current culture? I recently sent a survey to Carmel residents, including the attendees at my recent Carmel Clay Public Library event with Lexi Hudson, author of “The Soul of Civility.” Here are some highlights from the survey:

  • 63 percent answered in the affirmative to this question: “Do you believe a lack of civility in Carmel is a problem that should be addressed?”
  • 59 percent indicated willingness to participate and volunteer in a program to promote civility in Carmel.

I will have more on the results from the survey and upcoming focus groups on a civility project.

The next civility discussion event in Carmel will take place at 6 p.m. March 6 at the Meeting House in the Village of West Clay. Hudson will speak, and both of us will participate in a Q&A at the end.

The Indiana Bar Foundation and a host of partners have supported the biannual publication of the Indiana Civic Health Index, which states: “In a healthy democracy, citizens engage in respectful dialogue, listen to differing opinions and find common ground to address shared challenges. This collaborative spirit is essential for the continued evolution of democratic societies, promoting social cohesion and mitigating the risks of polarization that can erode the foundations of democracy.”

This column on civility will appear regularly in Current in Carmel as long as our citizens express a need to continue the discussion and learn more about how our community can affirm and grow a sense of civility in our local culture.

Jeff Worrell is a Carmel City Council member and a civility proponent. To contact him, you may email [email protected].


More Headlines

CIZ 0227 COM BrickStreetPoetryBrick Street poem rockets to the moon 10 3Gift of Life: Fishers resident runs state Milk Bank, providing donated breast milk for babies in need CIC COM 0227 Callie CarpenterCarmel High School sophomore excels in national indoor rowing event CIC COM 0305 Missing MiddleCarmel Housing Task Force: Pushback from ‘small, vocal minority’ among challenges in developing dwelling options for ‘missing middle’ AndersonMarjorieObituary: Marjorie “Jean” Anderson JOCELYN VARE FishersCityCouncil 2021Vare elected new Hamilton County Democrats chair
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact