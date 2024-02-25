Current Publishing
The Lawrence Central High School girls basketball team and cheerleaders celebrate with the Class 4A state trophy. (Photo courtesy of the IHSAA)

Lawrence Central captures Class 4A state girls basketball crown

Lawrence/Geist Community, Lawrence/Geist Education

The Lawrence Central High School girls basketball capped a memorable season by blowing past Lake Central 55-28  Feb. 24 in the IHSAA Class 4A state championship at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The 28 points were the fewest allowed in Class 4A state title game.

Bears junior Jaylah Lampley paced the Bards with with 19 points. Aniyah McKenzie and Lola Lampley each scored 12 for the Bears. Jaylah Lampley and McKenzie each had nine rebounds.

The Bears, who finished 30-1, had only won one other sectional title prior to this season and that was in 1987. The only loss  came by one point (52-51) to a Kentucky school, George Rogers Clark High School.


