Carmel author, rescue dog featured in latest ‘Chicken Soup’ release

“Chicken Soup for the Soul: Me and My Dog” includes a story by Carmel author Julie Osborne. Inspired by her rescue dog, Toto, “Home for the Holidays” shares the story of his unexpected 2016 adoption.

“I was on the way to buy a Christmas tree with my daughter while celebrating my birthday. What are the chances a dog named Toto would end up in the lap of a writer named Oz? Coincidence? I think not,” Osborne said. “Our meeting was undoubtedly a divine encounter. Oz and Toto were meant to be.”

The book, which was released this month, includes 101 inspirational stories about dogs. Proceeds benefit American Humane.

Toto has inspired many of Osborne’s stories, and together they have worked with IndyHumane to raise more than $25,000 to help other rescue dogs.

“God sent me the perfect companion who I now can’t imagine living without,” Osborne said. “The book also includes many other inspiring stories that will make you laugh, and cry, whether you are a dog lover or not.”

For more about Osborn and her work, visit Julieosborne.com.