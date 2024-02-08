Current Publishing
Discover Boone County celebrates 20 years

Discover Boone County, formerly the Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau, celebrated its 20th anniversary Feb. 3.

Founded in 2004, Discover Boone County has promoted tourism by highlighting its history, landscapes and cultural attractions.

Executive Director Allyson Gutwein stated the organization has “worked tirelessly to support local businesses, enhance the visitor experience and bring tourism-related opportunities to the community.”

Discover Boone County announced a name change to celebrate, evolving from the Boone County Convention and Visitors Bureau to Discover Boone County. Gutwein stated the rebranding initiative “reflects the organization’s commitment to modernization and aligning itself more effectively with its peer organizations.”

“Our new identity, Discover Boone County, represents our dedication to showcasing the essence of our county,” Gutwein stated. “We believe this fresh and modern approach will not only resonate with our community members but also attract new visitors eager to explore all that Boone County has to offer.”

Gutwein stated Discover Boone County looks forward to “continuing to promote and support tourism in the region.” The organization will celebrate the anniversary throughout the year with various events and initiatives designed to showcase the best of Boone County.

For more, visit DiscoverBooneCounty.com.


