Hamilton County Council appoints Beth Sheller to Hamilton East Public Library Board

The Hamilton County Council voted Feb 7 to appoint Beth Sheller to the Hamilton East Public Library Board of Trustees. Sheller replaces Micah Beckwith, who resigned from the library board Jan. 10.

Beckwith cited his bid for lieutenant governor as a reason for stepping down. He followed two others who resigned from the board within the last six months — former board secretary Ray Maddalone, who tendered his resignation Oct. 5, and former board president Tiffanie Ditlevson who resigned Dec. 4.

Sheller is the election administrator for the Hamilton County Election Office, a board member of the Noblesville GOP club and secretary for the Hamilton County Republican Party. She stated that she has lived in Noblesville since she was 12.

“I was encouraged to apply by some in Noblesville who know what my values are and what I am passionate about in my community,” Sheller stated. “I will have much to learn about the library board and the responsibilities that come with that position, and I intend to jump into that right away. Hamilton County is a great place to live and work, and I would like to do anything I can to help keep our community a great place for the future of not only my children and grandchildren, but for all families.”

Sheller declined to comment about her position on library policies. She stated that “it would be very foolish of me” to comment without all the information and background.

The Hamilton County Council took applications for Beckwith’s replacement via a portal through Jan. 25. Council President Amy Massillamany (District 2) said the council received 37 applications.

Tim Griffin (District 1) said the council wanted to appoint someone who represents the majority of Hamilton County.

“(An election administrator like Sheller) is somebody that’s going to have to work with kind of everyone,” Griffin said. “You’re going to work with both sides of the table.”

The next Hamilton County Council meeting is at 7 p.m. March 6 at 1 Hamilton County Square. The next HEPL board meeting is at 6:15 p.m. Feb. 22 at 1 Library Plaza in Noblesville.