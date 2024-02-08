Resolution congratulates Hamilton Southeastern students

Current Publishing
Hamilton Southeastern High School’s “We the People” team won the state competition in December and heads to Washington, D.C., in April for the national finals. (Photo courtesy of Sen. Kyle Walker’s office)

A resolution congratulating Hamilton Southeastern High School’s “We the People” team for its state championship win has been approved by the Indiana Legislature.

The resolution, which was adopted in first reading by the House and Senate, was authored by Reps, Todd Huston (R-Fishers) and Chris Jeter (R-Noblesville) and sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence).

According to the resolution, HSE’s team won the 2023 “We the People” state finals on Dec. 13, competing against 14 other schools seeking to represent Indiana in the 2024 finals.

For the competition, “more than 600 middle and high school students from across the state prepared statements and answered questions from panels of judges concerning the United States Constitution and its application to relevant historical and contemporary issue,” the resolution stated.

The HSE team will travel to Washington, D.C., to compete in the national finals, set for April 13-15.

The team’s coaches named in the resolution are Janet Chandler and Alana Kane, and team members are Lila Chamberlain, Brooke Conley, Emily Everett, Jaimie Favara, Siran Ganesh, Lauren Hand, Omana Jacob, Guru Kapase, Manav Krishna, Liam McClain, Ashton Merriam, Fay Montalvo, Connor Moore, Lauren Nolan, Naina Praveen, Addy Ricafort, Aksel Sjostrom, Anna Williams, Skye Wood and Alex Yu.

“We the People” is run by the Center for Civic Education, a national nonprofit organization. For more, visit civiced.org/we-the-people.


