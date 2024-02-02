Current Publishing
Mark Hurt with Secretary of State Diego Morales. (Photo courtesy of Mark Hurt)

Noblesville lawyer Mark Hurt files for Congress

Attorney Mark Hurt has filed to run in the Republican primary for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District seat. The district covers Hamilton, Delaware, Madison, Grant, Tipton and Howard counties.

A Kokomo resident, Hurt is a former deputy prosecuting attorney, primarily in Howard County. He has operated private law practices in Noblesville and Kokomo for 25 years. His practice is primarily in the estate and trust fund administration and estate planning areas, with some work in guardianships, real estate, business and wrongful death law. 

Hurt stated that “Hoosier commonsense conservatism” is needed to stop staggering deficits and gross spending, and that budgetary reforms are needed, like zero-based budgeting. He also stated he wants to protect Social Security and Medicare while working to balance the budget and maintain limited government.

Hurt also stated that he believes in term limits, in protecting life when the heart starts to beat, securing the Southern border and is a strong supporter of the Second Amendment.

For more, visit markhurt.org.


