Because of a private event at the host site, West Fork Whiskey, the Westfield Winter Market will not be open Feb. 3.

The market will reopen Feb. 10.

The Westfield Downtown Association, along with The Farmers Bank, presents the Winter Market with more than 50 vendors at West Fork Whiskey at 10 E. 191st St. from 9 a.m. to noon every Saturday through March 9, unless otherwise noted.

For more, follow Westfield Markets on Facebook.