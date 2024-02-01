Registration underway for 500 Festival Miler Series

The 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy, will feature three races with distances of 3, 6 and 10 miles leading up to the May 1 OneAmerica500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5 in Indianapolis.

The races are open to people of all ages and fitness levels.

“The Miler Series is a wonderful community event that brings energy and excitement to the sport of running/walking,” said Kathleen Messmer, Festival 500 public relations senior coordinator. “The Miler Series is a great way to enhance half-marathon training in the thrilling environment of a timed running event.”

Each race will start and end at Fowling Warehouse, 1125 E Brookside Ave., in Indianapolis.

The course will take participants through the downtown neighborhoods of Mass Ave, Lockerbie Square, the Old Northside, the Bottleworks District and onto the Monon Trail. The course will also include hydration stations, mile markers, in-course entertainment and post-race refreshments.

“It is a great chance to get active with others in the community and to experience an exhilarating event in the heart of downtown Indy,” Messmer said. “Participants and spectators can also enjoy post-race entertainment and a free game of Fowling play at Fowling Warehouse following the event.”

Registration options include the full three-race series, or individual races. The options are:

3-Miler, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start Feb. 10

6-Miler, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start March. 9

10-Miler, 6:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start April 10

Online registration for the full Miler Series closes at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 4. Registration for the full series will be available at the 3-Miler race for $85 and will include a long-sleeve T-shirt and medal. Individual race tickets are available online or in person. Individual race rates range from $25 to $40.