Current Publishing
You are at:»»Registration underway for 500 Festival Miler Series
Registration underway for 500 Festival Miler Series
Runners participate in a previous 500 Festival Milers Series 10-mile race. (Photo courtesy of the 500 Festival)

Registration underway for 500 Festival Miler Series

0
By on Indiana, Carmel Community, Fishers Community, Lawrence/Geist Community, Noblesville Community, Westfield Community, Zionsville Community

The 500 Festival Miler Series, presented by OrthoIndy, will feature three races with distances of 3, 6 and 10 miles leading up to the May 1 OneAmerica500 Festival Mini-Marathon and Delta Dental 500 Festival 5 in Indianapolis. 

The races are open to people of all ages and fitness levels.

“The Miler Series is a wonderful community event that brings energy and excitement to the sport of running/walking,” said Kathleen Messmer, Festival 500 public relations senior coordinator. “The Miler Series is a great way to enhance half-marathon training in the thrilling environment of a timed running event.” 

Each race will start and end at Fowling Warehouse, 1125 E Brookside Ave., in Indianapolis.

The course will take participants through the downtown neighborhoods of Mass Ave, Lockerbie Square, the Old Northside, the Bottleworks District and onto the Monon Trail. The course will also include hydration stations, mile markers, in-course entertainment and post-race refreshments.

“It is a great chance to get active with others in the community and to experience an exhilarating event in the heart of downtown Indy,” Messmer said. “Participants and spectators can also enjoy post-race entertainment and a free game of Fowling play at Fowling Warehouse following the event.”

Registration options include the full three-race series, or individual races. The options are:

  • 3-Miler, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start Feb. 10
  • 6-Miler, 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start March. 9
  • 10-Miler, 6:30 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start April 10

Online registration for the full Miler Series closes at 11:59 p.m. Feb. 4. Registration for the full series will be available at the 3-Miler race for $85 and will include a long-sleeve T-shirt and medal. Individual race tickets are available online or in person. Individual race rates range from $25 to $40.


More Headlines

CIC COM Victoria Spartz 5Snapshot: Spartz holds town hall in Carmel DJI 0668Westfield City Council approves creation of parks department board Screen Shot 2024 01 30 at 1.35.37 PMZionsville looks to form girls club rugby team Photo13Westfield community events – February 2024 https cdn.evbuc .com images 664295389 66218885025 1 originalWinter Women’s Wellness event Feb. 8 to benefit Women for Riley  CIF COM SilverSpotlight 1Fishers High School plans annual Silver Spotlight Show Choir Invitational
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact