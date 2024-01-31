Fishers police arrest suspect in serial Target thefts

Fishers Police announced Jan. 31 that they had arrested a man suspected of stealing $90,000 worth of items from at least a dozen Target stores across the nation.

In the announcement, police stated that officers were called to the Fishers Target store, 11750 Commercial Dr., on Jan. 28.

“Target’s asset protection called dispatch stating a theft had occurred and the suspect had left the store,” the announcement stated. “Asset protection gave a description of the suspect and his vehicle. Within minutes, our officers stopped the suspect, Frank Covington.”

Police stated that during a search of Covington’s pockets, officers found a device commonly used to disable anti-theft devices in stores. When searching the suspect’s rental car, police say they found 23 Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus calculators, two Texas Instrument TI-84 Plus calculators and one Texas Instrument TI-Nspire CX 2 calculator.

Target’s asset protection team told police that Covington is listed as a suspect in various Target theft cases throughout the United States with an estimated theft value of $90,000 dollars.

According to FPD, Covington has 10 active warrants from several states with crimes ranging from burglary to theft and shoplifting.

Covington, of Milwaukee, Wisc., remains in custody at Hamilton County Jail on $25,000 bail, according to the jail’s website. He faces charges of felony theft, felony organized retail theft and misdemeanor habitual offender.