Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library to open second branch

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library’s second branch in Whitestown will open March 16 with a ribbon-cutting and grand-opening celebration.

The event will be the public’s first opportunity to see, explore and use the new building at 6310 E. Albert S. White Dr. The public is invited for guided building tours, technology demonstrations, activities and a Teddy Bear Symphony Concert presented by the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.

“This is a momentous occasion for our communities, and we are thrilled to open the doors at the Whitestown Branch,” HMMPL Executive Director Kristin Shelley stated. “Public libraries positively impact residents for generations, and I look forward to seeing the residents of Whitestown and Zionsville discover the uniqueness of this new, second location.”

Hussey-Mayfield Memorial Public Library officials joined local government representatives and community members April 12, 2023, to break ground for construction of the new branch.

According to HMMPL, before building plans were drawn, the library conducted community outreach and surveys to determine the top desired features for the new branch.

The new branch features a quiet reading area, an indoor playroom, MakerStudio, a large community room, a dedicated teen area, a sensory-friendly space and easy access to nature trails and outdoor reading spaces.

The Whitestown Branch is on 11 acres donated by the Town of Whitestown, which includes an open lawn for outdoor programs and a wooded walking trail.