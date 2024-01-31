Community First becomes OneZone ‘Leadership Investor’

OneZone Chamber of Commerce recently announced that Community First Bank of Indiana is its newest Leadership Investor, the chamber’s highest membership level.

Community First Bank of Indiana is a locally owned and operated bank serving Kokomo, Westfield, Noblesville, Fishers and the greater Indianapolis area.

“CFB is committed to remaining a locally owned bank that serves as a supportive and responsive community partner and this relationship will deepen our ability to do so,” Robb Blume, president and CEO of Community First Bank of Indiana, stated. “Our presence in Hamilton County has been rapidly expanding since we entered the market in 2015 and with our newest full-service banking center opening in Fishers (in February), it is the opportune time to become a trusted Leadership Investor with OneZone.”

Jack Russell, president and CEO of OneZone, stated that the chamber is excited to welcome Community First Bank of Indiana in its new membership role.

“Community First Bank of Indiana is a strong community partner who believes in our mission of helping businesses and communities thrive.” He stated.

Leadership Investor, also called Leadership Partner, is the highest membership level with OneZone. According to the chamber’s website, the $10,000 annual membership fee for that level includes tickets to OneZone events and many marketing opportunities through the chamber.

OneZone Chamber of Commerce serves more than 1,300 businesses in the Carmel and Fishers area. For more, visit onezonechamber.com.