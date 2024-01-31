Harlem Wizards to play at Lawrence Central

Current Publishing
The Harlem Wizards will play a fundraising exhibition game against a team of Lawrence Township teachers, administrators and community members Feb. 16. (Photo courtesy of the Harlem Wizards)

The Harlem Wizards basketball team will visit Lawrence Central High School Feb. 16 for a fundraising event, playing a game against a team of Lawrence Township teachers, principals and community leaders.

Proceeds from the event will support the Lawrence Central Performing Arts Association, according to an announcement from LCPA.

“We are delighted to host the Wizards,” LCPA Treasurer Jessica Krug stated. “They are superb showmen who deliver fantastic all-ages entertainment for a great cause.”

In addition to the exhibition game, the event includes audience participation, with players inviting kids onto the court for interactive experiences.

Doors will open at 6 p.m., with the game starting at 7.

Before the game, any child or teen with a Wizards jersey can warm-up with the Wizards, the announcement stated. Throughout the game, audience members will be asked to volunteer in different contests and acts. The event concludes with an invitation for all students to come onto the court for a dance celebration with the Wizards.

Tickets are priced as follows:

  • Student admission, $15
  • General Admission, $20 (free for children 3 and younger)
  • Reserved, $25
  • Courtside-plus, $45

The announcement stated that courtside-plus ticket holders receive first-row seating and can meet privately with some of the Wizard players before the game.

For tickets and more information, visit lcpaa.org/harlem-wizards-game.


