Geist Christian Church features musical services

A music celebration is planned at Geist Christian Church Dec. 16 and 17, a traditional part of the two congregations’ annual holiday festivities.

Geist Christian Church is one church with two campuses — at 8550 Mud Creek Rd. on the southwest end of Geist Reservoir, and at 12756 Promise Rd. in Fishers.

Danny Gulden is lead pastor at the Promise Road church, which offers a more contemporary and informal style of worship. He said the Mud Creek Road church is more traditional. Both are congregations in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

Gulden said musical worship services at the Promise Road church are 5:30 p.m. Dec. 16 and 10 a.m. Dec. 17. The Christmas concert will feature the church’s Praise Team and special musical guest, flutist Michael Morton. A livestream of the church’s services is available at youtube.com/promiseroadlive.

“Then at the Mud Creek Campus on Dec. 17, we will have a Christmas cantata,” he said. “That’s a choral performance of Christmas music.”

A livestream of the Mud Creek Road church services can be viewed at youtube.com/mudcreeklive.

The congregations also celebrate the season of giving during the holidays, Gulden said.

“At both church campuses, we work with local agencies to adopt families for Christmas,” he said. “This year, we’ve adopted 120 families, and these are folks who otherwise might not have a whole lot at this time of year. We do food for these families, we do stockings, and the kids give us kind of Christmas wish list. So, families in the church will pick a family and they will go Christmas shopping for them.”

They deliver all the gifts to those families Dec. 16, he said, adding that the church has season of giving events at Thanksgiving and Easter, as well.

Both church campuses offer Christmas Eve services Dec. 24. At Mud Creek, the services include a children and youth service at 5 p.m.; lessons and carols at 7 p.m.; and candlelight and communion at 9 and 11 p.m.

Christmas Eve at the Promise Road Campus includes a 10 a.m. children and families’ service; a youth-led service at 1:30 p.m.; and a contemporary Christmas service at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Gulden said the church welcomes everyone and offers communion at every service.

For more, visit geistchristian.org.