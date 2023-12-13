Event provides overview of Hyde Park development

The Noblesville Chamber of Commerce Architects, Engineers and Construction Network held a Billion Dollar Drill Down event Dec. 7, providing an overview of the Hyde Park development near Hamilton Town Center.

The development includes businesses, retail, restaurants, residential and recreational uses, according to the city.

MAB Capital Investments, LLC President Steve Ball said Hyde Park will support the Corporate Campus and existing businesses within Hamilton Town Center. He said he wanted to bring unique housing diversity to the area and set the bar high for architecture.

“It’s obviously very exciting times in Noblesville right now,” Ball said. “So, to play a small part in that is really exciting for us.”

Bill Butz, vice president of Kimley-Horn, said the team acquired approximately 25 acres of usable ground for development.

“I think originally when we had this vision with the city and we talked to them about that, we saw this as probably a 10-year development, seven to 10, maybe even 12 years,” Ball said. “Once we got things going, the reception on it has been phenomenal to the standpoint of we think there’s a potential there to cut that almost in half.”

There are four approved projects to date for Hyde Park. They are:

Edward Rose & Sons

The project will be 300 units spaced out over three buildings and is called the District at Hyde Park, according to the city’s website. Amenities include remote work hubs, a gym, a pool and pool deck, (cabanas) an aqua lounge and outdoor gathering spaces. It is southeast of Brooks School Road.

The project has permits approved and is expected to start in early 2024.

J.C. Hart Co., Inc.

The project, called Towns and Flats at Hyde Park, according to the city, will have 358 units over two phases. It is at the southwest corner of 141st Street and Brooks School Road. Amenities include a clubhouse, a pool and pool deck area, an outdoor grilling area, dog wash area and outdoor gathering spaces.

Ball said permits are approved and the project is projected to start maybe as early as January.

Birkla Investment Group

The project is called the Gateway at Hyde Park, according to the city. There will be slightly more than 200 units with commercial space and a parking garage. Amenities include an outdoor pool, a clubroom, a fitness center, bike storage, outdoor gathering areas and co-workspace.

The project is north/south of E. 146th Street at Boden Road/Brooks School Road.

Empire Group

The project is a gated community of 180 single-family detached homes and 76 single-family duplexes, called the Village at Hyde Park according to the city. Amenities include a community center, open areas for recreational activities, outdoor gathering areas, a pool, a spa, a dog park, barbecue areas, a fitness center and gathering space for community/private events. It is located east of Marilyn Road and south of E. 141st Street.

Ball said the project is slightly behind the other projects and is expected to start in 2024, more likely in the summer or fall.