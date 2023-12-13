Weekley Homes announces two new communities

David Weekley Homes recently announced that the Houston-based home builder has opened two new communities in the greater Indianapolis area – The Lakes at Grantham in Fishers north of Geist Reservoir, and Chatham Village – Classic Series in Westfield.

The Lakes at Grantham includes seven floor plans ranging from 2,470 to 4,740 square feet of living space with four to six bedrooms, three to five full baths, one half bath, three-car garages and basements. Prices start in the mid-$600,000 range.

“Buyers in The Lakes at Grantham will soon enjoy the future amenity center with pool, indoor pickleball and basketball courts, and can enjoy the community’s woods, creeks and walking trails on the more than 42 acres of natural preserve,” the announcement stated.

Chatham Village – Classic Series in Westfield features four floor plans with 2,500 to 5,670 square feet of living space with three to six bedrooms, two to five full baths, one half-bath, three-car garages and unfinished basements. Prices start in the high $700,000 range.

“Homeowners in Chatham Village – Classic Series have access to the fully equipped fitness center, outdoor recreation park, playground, dog park, tennis and pickleball courts, the community center with a bowling alley and gathering spaces, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, and miles of walking and jogging trails,” the announcement stated.

Model homes are at 15976 Forewood Lane in Fishers and 1419 Chatham Hills Blvd. in Westfield, according to the announcement. They are open daily, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

For more, visit davidweekleyhomes.com.