Carmel medical center to offer free head, neck cancer screenings Dec. 15

The IU Health Joe & Shelly Schwarz Cancer Center at 11645 Illinois St. in Carmel is offering free head and neck cancer screenings for the community from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15.

Appointments are not required, but space is limited. Learn more by calling 317-688-3395.

IU Health provided the following information about head and neck cancer and symptoms:

It’s three times more common in men, and human papilloma (HPV)-attributed throat cancer affects men four times more than women.

It often occurs with a younger demographic. It now affects mostly younger adults, ages 30 to 50.

The most common presenting sign or symptom is a painless neck mass. Other common symptoms include the feeling of a lump in the throat, worsening pain or difficulty swallowing or ear pain.

For throat cancers that are not HPV-related, throat pain and difficulty swallowing are the most common presenting symptoms.

Source: IU Health