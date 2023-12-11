Two Ten Midtown event venue opens atop new Carmel Fire Dept. HQ

By Tirzah Rowland

Two Ten Midtown, a luxury event venue occupying the top two floors of the new Carmel Fire Department Headquarters, 210 Veterans Way in Carmel, opened last month.

“The space is modern with so much natural light from the floor to ceiling windows. The real showstopper is the rooftop offering both covered and uncovered spaces, so clients don’t have to worry about weather,” said Bethany Magley, Two Ten Midtown event director. “The location is incredible.”

The newly constructed building also houses the Carmel Fire Buffs Museum.

The space can accommodate up to 150 guests and includes a third-floor banquet hall and fourth-floor rooftop. Bookings are being accepted for weddings, corporate and private events.

Magley describes the style as “clean modern and neutral to work with any décor.”

Each event has a dedicated coordinator from Magley’s team of five. The venue works exclusively with Jacquie’s Gourmet Catering and a list of six DJs to streamline the vendor process. Two Ten Midtown holds its own liquor license and event security is provided by off duty Carmel police officers.

“Our team offers a simple but personal planning process,” Magley said. “Jacquie’s team is hard working, consistent and when it comes to service and (regarding) display, they just nail it. The DJs have been vetted for peace of mind.”

Event coordinators meet with clients 90 and 30 days prior to an event, and a deposit of 50 percent is due at booking.

The venue partners with weddingwire.com and theknot.com.

Two Ten Midtown is the third location managed by MTS Collective, which also manages Iron and Ember at the Brookshire Country Club in Carmel and owns Mustard Seed Gardens in Westfield.

For more or to schedule a tour, visit twotenmidtown.com.