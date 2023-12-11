Kroger could expand, add fuel center

The Kroger on 146th Street and Hazel Dell Parkway could be expanding and getting a fuel center.

Proposed amendments to the Noble West Planned Development ordinance were introduced to the Noblesville City Council Dec. 5 to allow the expansion of the existing store and development of a fuel center. They also allow development plans for the remaining undeveloped parcels adjacent to 146th Street, said Jim Shinaver, an attorney representing NW Partners, LLC.

For the development to move forward, Shinaver said the amendment requests an increase in the maximum square footage of retail uses from the current allowed amount. Shinaver said it also requests an amendment to the preliminary development plan to include the Kroger expansion, the fuel center and other amendments regarding landscaping, the existing wall along 146th Street and ground signage for the fuel center.

The existing Kroger is approximately 75,000 square feet, Shinaver said. The development would include upgrades so Kroger can offer a wider variety of selections to customers, said Shinaver, adding that it will add additional traditional checkout lanes and self-checkout lanes. The front of the Kroger would also be updated.

“Some may not realize that the existing Kroger is almost 20 years old now,” Shinaver said. “So, it’s due for some upgrades and some modernization and that’s what the plan is as we move forward.”

The project description stated that the expansion would add retail space. Shinaver said part of the expansion involves relocating the main entrance to the east.

The fuel center would be on the western-most parcel. Shinaver said the small building included in the elevations is a small kiosk, operated by an employee to accept payment and manage the site. There would also be a ground sign to provide visibility of fuel prices, Shinaver said.

Councilmembers Megan Wiles and Greg O’Connor raised concerns about some architectural designs that Shinaver said would be considered – along with public input — before the plan commission meets again Jan. 16, 2024.