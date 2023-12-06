State fair ribbons spur baker to open Le Petit Gateau pastry shop in Carmel’s North End

After winning dozens of first- and second-place ribbons in baking competitions at the Indiana State Fair, Chris Holland decided it might be time for a career change.

Previously, Holland, 44, worked in science labs and for a corporate attorney, baking only as a hobby. But on Nov. 28, he opened his first brick-and-mortar shop when Le Petit Gateau Bakery debuted in the new North End development.

“It was after my third year at the Indiana State Fair I just thought to myself, maybe this is what I should be doing for my career,” said Holland, a native of California.

While working as a pastry chef instructor, his boss got a call from Indie Coffee Roasters, a local shop looking to make a change in its offering of baked goods. Holland met with ICR, and a taste test sealed the deal. His pastries have been part of their menu since 2019.

“I’d just gone through culinary school,” Holland said. “I knew they were taking a chance on me, and I can’t be more thankful for that.”

When Indie Coffee Roasters opened its second shop in Carmel, they suggested Holland also explore opening a shop at North End. The developer was interested in adding a bakery to the lineup to allow residents the convenience of grabbing a coffee and pastry before work.

Le Petit Gateau is a French-inspired full-service bakery, and Holland eventually hopes to add breakfast sandwiches and hot and cold lunch items to the menu. For now, it offers pastries, croissants, muffins, scones, cookies, breads and cakes.

Holland has sold his baked goods at the Fishers farmers market for the past four seasons. He loves being outdoors with the community, and as a dog owner himself, said he appreciates that it is one of the few markets where dogs are allowed.

Le Petit Gateau is at 525 North End Dr. in Carmel. It is open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Learn more at lepetitgateaubakery.com.