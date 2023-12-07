No injuries in Lawrence Central parking-lot shooting

Current Publishing
Nobody was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting incident outside Lawrence Central High School Dec. 6 at the end of the Lawrence Central/Lawrence North varsity basketball game.

“As fans exited the gym, a fight broke out and a shot was fired outside the building at the athletic entrance,” according to a statement from The Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township. “Armed officers responded immediately and the shooter, who does not attend our schools, was apprehended. There were no injuries and the building was immediately evacuated and placed on lock down by Lawrence Police.”

The district stated there is no immediate threat to the school and asks parents to talk to their children about safety protocols.

“Parents and community, we need your help in sharing with your children the importance of speaking out when they see individuals who may pose a threat to our community,” the district stated. “We are grateful to our first responders, school administration and for the cooperation of those in the building at the time of the incident.”

According to the statement, administration officials and counselors will be available for any students needing support following the incident.


