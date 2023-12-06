Hamilton County concludes bicentennial celebration

The Hamilton County Bicentennial Commission recently had its final event to celebrate the Hamilton County community and its rich history.

Hamilton County, with a population of approximately 357,000, is 200 years old this year. As part of a yearlong celebration, events organized by the HCBC have been conducted throughout the county’s cities. On Dec. 3 at Ivy Tech Noblesville, 300 N. 17th St, the yearlong festivities concluded with the Bicentennial Bash, which celebrated all the county’s communities.

Jessica Layman, HCBC coordinator, said planning began in 2020. Events included traveling exhibits, historical open houses and community anniversary celebrations.

Layman said approximately 50 events were organized. Each at least one theme: art; diversity and inclusion; education; historic preservation; and parks/environment.

“You have to be able to understand your history in order to look towards the future,” Layman said. “I also think it’s important because Hamilton County is known for people moving here. There’s a huge portion of our population that wasn’t born in Hamilton County. Just because it isn’t recent history doesn’t mean it’s not history. I want people to learn about their community, not just the long-ago stuff but the recent as well.”

The Bicentennial Bash was a countywide event that highlighted every community and all that the HCBC accomplished this year. It included a raffle, 16 local vendors, free food, an art show and an end-of-the-year celebration video.

Layman declared the yearlong celebration a success.

“That was the goal, people who are from all different parts of the county exploring places they haven’t been in the county,” Layman said. “That’s always exciting.”