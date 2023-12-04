Students explore creative side through Carmel library’s Teen Artist in Residence Program

Local teens are getting opportunities to explore their creative side through Carmel Clay Public Library’s Teen Artist in Residence Program.

After its grand reopening in October 2022, CCPL announced an array of new initiatives, including the Teen Artist in Residence Program, which launched the following month. It provides an opportunity for local youth to explore and showcase their talent.

Jamie Beckman, CCPL service department manager, said the program generally accepts up to four students for four consecutive months. Artists work on a project of their choice, with their work later featured on the library’s art wall.

“(The program) provides a fully equipped art studio for teen artists to use,” Beckman said. “They are able to use the studio and supplies to brainstorm, sketch, doodle and create.”

Supplies are provided at no cost to the teen artist in residence. They have full access to the art space during regular library hours. Artists can request additional supplies if needed.

Beckman said there is an expectation for artists in residency to provide mentorship to other young artists or hold a community art program, with a goal of spreading artistic knowledge and fostering creativity.

“Residence programs have ranged from a community chalk mural to a digital animation class to a class on embroidered photography,” Beckman said.

CCPL has three artists in residency who are students at Carmel High School, Midwest Academy and homeschooled. The program is open to students in Grades 6 through 12. Applications for the 2024 residencies are being accepted.

Learn more at carmelclaylibrary.org/teen-artist-in-residence.