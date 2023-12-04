Young dancers make Nutcracker’ debut

Ballet Theatre of Carmel Academy Artistic Director Jane Hachiya-Weiner understands how important the Be an Angel program can be for a dancer’s development.

“There is nothing more effective in helping a young dancer understand what ballet is all about than to let them experience being on stage under the lights,” Hachiya-Weiner said. “We designed this program so that a young novice dancer’s time on stage is as stress free and as enjoyable as possible.”

The academy’s youngest dancers will perform in “The Nutcracker” Dec. 15-17 at STAR Bank Performing Arts Center in Zionsville.

Zionsville resident Frankie Wetnight’s daughters, Cecilia, 8, and Claudia, 5, are BTCA students. The Be An Angel is an eight-week program for ages 5-8.

“Cecilia’s first ballet with BTCA was May of 2022 and ‘The Nutcracker’ will be her fourth (show),” Wetnight said. “This is Claudia’s first. Being part of a full-length ballet with the older dancers whom they idolize is magical for them. Performing after months of rehearsals gives them a feeling of accomplishment and pride, and as a parent, you couldn’t ask for more. They get so much joy from BTCA, everything from the friendships they form to performing.”

Cardinal Ritter High School sophomore Miriam Danek was a part of the Be An Angel program when she was younger and now shares the role of Sugar Plum Fairy.

“Miriam has always been a gifted young dancer and stood out to me, even when she was just a little snowdrop or little angel,” Hachiya-Weiner said. “But it takes dedication and determination to keep dancing and to hone the talent. Miriam has kept up her commitment to her dance training admirably.”

Danek said her favorite memory of being an angel was experiencing “The Nutcracker” at such a young age.

“I was able to watch the older dancers as they inspired me to work harder and harder, so I could be like them,” Danek said. “I was able to make many new friends and was able to experience the beauty of performing on stage.”

Now, she has a role she always wanted.

“Sugar Plum was always a dream to me that seemed very out of reach,” Danek said. “But now that I get this special opportunity to perform this role, I feel blessed. There are many challenges of this role, but the one I feel that is most prominent is definitely the stamina aspect and musicality.”

For more, ballettheatreofcarmel.org.