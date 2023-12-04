Carmel’s Chef George aims to bring personal approach to meal prep for busy families

By Tirzah Rowland

Chef George, opened in March by longtime Carmel chef George Bandejas, takes a personal approach to meal preparation and catering.

“With sports schedules, band practices, whatever your child may be involved in, meal prep may be a great timesaving and healthy solution for your family,” Bandejas said. “Having a conversation to find out what my client’s needs and goals are is the first step.”

Bandejas works with clients to plan for one meal or an entire week of meals.

As a father, Bandejes said meals should be a family experience. He delivers fully prepared meals but will also cook in clients’ homes.

In addition to meal planning, Chef George is a full-service catering company that provides meals for professional meetings, family gatherings and private parties.

“I am not a big box catering company. My food is not generic. My menu is not set in stone,” Bandejas said. “I think I fill the need for the foodies out there that want to cater a party and want a more unique gastronomic experience.”

Bandejas holds a culinary arts degree from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, R.I., where he learned the fundamentals of classical French cooking. He grew up cooking Filipino and Czech food.

“I can cook anything, and love to work with my customers. I do not have a set menu, just suggestions. My hope is to create a meal that is exciting, fresh and delicious for my clients,” Bandejas said. “I believe that meals should be cooked with passion, from one’s heart and soul. It is the only way I know how to cook. I believe that anyone who tries my food will taste the difference, too.”

While amuse bouchées, pork Verde, beef ragu, and Spanish paella dishes are frequently requested, Bandejas thrives on helping clients select a personal menu for their gathering.

His experience in the Carmel grocery sector gave him a pulse on the culinary interests of the community. He was inspired to open Chef George to facilitate more community and family gatherings.

“I have always done catering jobs through the years as a side gig for people I met working in the grocery world,” Bandejas said. “The inspiration comes from the joy on the faces of the people who try my food.”

An 18-year Carmel resident, he worked for Wild Oats in Clay Terrace originally as their cheese monger.

“Some may remember the hot bar I ran and some of my homemade soups. After it became Whole Foods I moved over to The Fresh Market in Carmel. I worked as fishmonger/butcher,” Bandejas said. He was the store manager for six years.

A family meal package feeds five adults for $100 and comes with two sides. Catered meals start at $35 per person and include two protein choices, a starch and vegetable.

While he doesn’t have a holiday menu, Bandejas will work with clients to come up with holiday options.

Learn more at chefgeorge.net.