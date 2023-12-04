Current Publishing
You are at:»»»Noblesville man found unresponsive in vehicle, suffered possible gunshot wounds

Noblesville man found unresponsive in vehicle, suffered possible gunshot wounds

0
By on Noblesville Community

At approximately 1:47 p.m. Dec. 3, Indiana State Police received a 911 call about a man slumped over the steering wheel in a stopped vehicle, ISP stated. The vehicle was at the top of the ramp from I-65 northbound to southbound Martin Luther King Blvd.

ISP stated the first Trooper arrived at the scene at 1:52 p.m. and found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan van. The trooper called for medical assistance and began emergency medical aid. The unresponsive man, 52-year-old Luis Martinez of Noblesville, had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, ISP stated. He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

ISP stated investigators found what appeared to be bullet holes on the passenger side of the Nissan.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have been driving in the area at approximately 1:45 p.m. and may have a vehicle equipped with cameras to contact ISP.

Family members of the deceased have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.


More Headlines

Hamilton East Public Library programs celebrate ‘Season of Giving’ Westfield events usher in the season Lights Over Seminary event canceled Former library board president announces run for state representative Noblesville School Board approves school library material removal policy Lawrence plan calls for up to 80 EV charging stations by 2030
Share.

Current Morning Briefing Logo

Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news alerts delivered to your inbox for free!

Select list(s) to subscribe to


By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: . You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact