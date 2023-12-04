Noblesville man found unresponsive in vehicle, suffered possible gunshot wounds

At approximately 1:47 p.m. Dec. 3, Indiana State Police received a 911 call about a man slumped over the steering wheel in a stopped vehicle, ISP stated. The vehicle was at the top of the ramp from I-65 northbound to southbound Martin Luther King Blvd.

ISP stated the first Trooper arrived at the scene at 1:52 p.m. and found an unresponsive man in the driver’s seat of a gray Nissan van. The trooper called for medical assistance and began emergency medical aid. The unresponsive man, 52-year-old Luis Martinez of Noblesville, had injuries consistent with gunshot wounds, ISP stated. He was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later.

ISP stated investigators found what appeared to be bullet holes on the passenger side of the Nissan.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have been driving in the area at approximately 1:45 p.m. and may have a vehicle equipped with cameras to contact ISP.

Family members of the deceased have been notified and the investigation is ongoing.